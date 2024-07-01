JSW Steel and JFE collaborate to introduce CPS technologies for blast furnace operations

JSW Steel and JFE Steel Corporation (JFE) have commenced pilot demonstration of cloud-based Cyber-Physical System (CPS) technologies for blast furnace operations at JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works.

Through this revolutionary digital project, JSW Steel will leverage data science technologies in a cloud environment to enhance efficiency of its blast furnace operations in the manufacturing of steel. This is the first project wherein JFE provides its proprietary CPS capability to JSW Steel through a cloud-based environment.

JSW and JFE will be deepening this strategic collaboration through various other digital transformation initiatives in the production of steel to be implemented at JSW Steel in the future. JFE will continue to develop this solution-based services for its partners across various global markets.

JSW Steel & JFE will jointly operate the cloud-based data science technology called Blast Furnace Cyber-Physical System (BF-CPS) at JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works. The BF-CPS intervention will enable JSW Steel to visualize and predict the blast furnace operations as well as aid in abnormality predictiveness through hot metal temperature control model & channeling prediction. This will enable JSW Steel to reduce operational impediments at its blast furnaces resulting in agile and stable operational outcomes. It is also expected to contribute to reduction of CO2 emissions in blast furnace operations. JFE introduced this technology across all of its 7 blast furnaces and continuously achieved highly-efficient and stable operations.

