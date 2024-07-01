Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

JSW Steel and JFE collaborate to introduce CPS technologies for blast furnace operations

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
JSW Steel and JFE Steel Corporation (JFE) have commenced pilot demonstration of cloud-based Cyber-Physical System (CPS) technologies for blast furnace operations at JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works.
Through this revolutionary digital project, JSW Steel will leverage data science technologies in a cloud environment to enhance efficiency of its blast furnace operations in the manufacturing of steel. This is the first project wherein JFE provides its proprietary CPS capability to JSW Steel through a cloud-based environment.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
JSW and JFE will be deepening this strategic collaboration through various other digital transformation initiatives in the production of steel to be implemented at JSW Steel in the future. JFE will continue to develop this solution-based services for its partners across various global markets.
JSW Steel & JFE will jointly operate the cloud-based data science technology called Blast Furnace Cyber-Physical System (BF-CPS) at JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works. The BF-CPS intervention will enable JSW Steel to visualize and predict the blast furnace operations as well as aid in abnormality predictiveness through hot metal temperature control model & channeling prediction. This will enable JSW Steel to reduce operational impediments at its blast furnaces resulting in agile and stable operational outcomes. It is also expected to contribute to reduction of CO2 emissions in blast furnace operations. JFE introduced this technology across all of its 7 blast furnaces and continuously achieved highly-efficient and stable operations.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Premiumbuy, sell, stocks, share

Are chemical & fertiliser shares ready for fresh rally? Key levels here

Satellite

Japan launches Earth observation satellite on its new flagship H3 rocket

Modi, Narendra Modi

TEST VERSION OF LIVE BLOG: Modi to address 111th edition of Mann Ki Baat

NSE, BSE, Indian stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Mid, SmallCap indices rise up to 1%; Wockhardt zooms 17%, Medanta falls 4%

Jude Bellingham

Euro Cup 2024 pre-QF highlights: Bellingham's stunning goal resues England

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon