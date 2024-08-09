JSW Steel consolidated crude steel production at 22.15 lakh tonnes in July'24

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of July'24 at 22.15 lakh tonnes. The total Crude Steel production was higher by 9% YoY.

Capacity utilisation at Indian Operations stood at 91% for July'24.

The break-up of production is as below: (lakh tonnes)

21.40

18.99

13%

0.75

0.67

22.15

19.66

-

0.73

22.15

20.39

9%

Particulars July 24 July 23 YoY Indian OperationsJSW Steel USA - OhioConsolidated ProductionJSW Ispat Special Products (Merged from 31 July 2023)Total Combined Volumes