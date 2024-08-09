Ceigall India successfully bids for Bhubaneswar Metro Phase-1 project

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Ceigall India has emerged as the lowest (L-1) bidder for Part Design and Construction of Elevated Viaduct and Six Elevated Stations (excluding Architectural finishing ) from Chainage 15017.00m to 25987.73m and including ramp for Depot entry of Bhubaneswar Metro Phase-1 MRTS. (BBC-05) on 05 August 2024. The company's bid project cost is Rs 899 crore (3.4% above the estimated project cost).