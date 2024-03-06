Sensex (    %)
                        
JSW Steel onboards Robert Simon as CEO of JSW USA

Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
JSW Steel has appointed Robert Simon (Rob) as the Chief Executive Officer of JSW USA. He will lead the overall business comprising slab, coil, pipe & plate production and sales at Baytown and Mingo Junction. Rob will report to the respective Boards of both the subsidiary companies of JSW Steel.
An Industrial Engineer from West Virginia University, Rob began his professional career as a Production Manager, and eventually as General Manager for Oregon Brass Works. He held several key positions at Evraz North America's Rocky Mountain Steel Mills eventually becoming the Vice-President & General Manager and later the Executive Vice-President for the company's Tubular Division. Rob's career then expanded to Steel Dynamics, taking the role of Vice-President Structural Products, where he led the organization through a recovery from the financial crisis re-establishing a strong presence in the company's markets while also developing a significant presence in new markets. Rob later accepted the position of Chief Executive Officer for the newly formed Bayou Steel Group. Prior to joining JSW USA, he consulted with several companies including OmniTrax in Denver Colorado. Rob has also served on the Executive Committee and as Chairman of the Steel Manufacturers Association in the USA and as a Board Member of the American Institute of Steel Constructio
First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 10:20 AM IST

