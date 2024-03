The scope of the joint venture company will be to market and provide information technology services to accelerate digital transformation and new next generation technology adoption in government and private sector enterprises in the KSA as well as in the MENA region.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

LTIMindtree has on 05 March 2024, executed a Shareholder's Agreement (SHA) with Global Digital Integrated Solutions Company (Global Digital), a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco), for setting up a Joint Venture (JV) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company will hold 51% in the JV.