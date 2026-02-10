NEET-PG row: Cut-offs reduced, PG seats filled at single-digit scores

A sharp reduction in NEET-PG qualifying cut-offs has sparked serious concern among doctors after postgraduate medical seats in government colleges were allotted to candidates with extremely low scores, The Times of India reported.

The impact became clear during the third round of postgraduate counselling, where seats across both clinical and non-clinical branches were filled with single-digit and even negative scores. Even core clinical specialities and reputed institutions saw admissions at unusually low marks.

In one of the cases, an MS orthopaedics seat at a government medical college in Rohtak was allotted to a candidate who scored just 4 marks out of 800. At a leading medical college in Delhi, a postgraduate seat in obstetrics and gynaecology went to a candidate with 44 marks, while general surgery was allotted at 47 marks.

Low scores were also seen across non-clinical subjects. Seats were filled at 10 marks in transfusion medicine, 11 in anatomy and even minus 8 marks in biochemistry, largely under reserved and PwD categories, the news report said.

A U-turn from earlier stand

The current policy marks a clear shift from the government’s earlier position. In 2022, the Centre had opposed lowering NEET-PG cut-offs in the Delhi High Court, arguing that minimum qualifying standards were necessary to protect education quality. The court had agreed, warning that diluted medical standards could harm society as doctors deal with matters of life and death.

The news report quoted a senior health ministry official as saying that postgraduate admissions are being conducted strictly as per the updated eligibility criteria. The official added that competence is meant to be ensured through training, supervision and exit examinations, not entry scores alone. Colleges, the official said, are responsible for identifying and failing unsuitable candidates.

Medical educators argue that the issue goes beyond cut-offs. Rapid expansion of PG seats without adequate faculty, overcrowded departments and weak exit exams have diluted training quality. Once someone enters the system, very few are filtered out, a senior academician said, as quoted by the news report.

ALSO READ: NEET PG cut-off slashed to zero percentile to fill over 18,000 vacant seats Doctors caution that the real damage may appear years later, when inadequately trained specialists begin independent practice -- posing long-term risks to patient safety and public trust in healthcare.

SC issues notice to Centre on NEET-PG cut-offs

A Bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe observed that the issue directly relates to the quality of medical education and examinations.

“The question is whether those standards are being compromised,” the top court said.

What the petition challenges

Last month, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) lowered the NEET-PG cut-off for reserved categories from the 40th percentile to zero, with qualifying marks dropping to minus 40 from 235 out of 800. For general and EWS candidates, the cut-off was reduced from the 50th percentile to the 7th percentile, and for general PwBD candidates from the 45th to the 5th percentile.

The decision has been challenged through a PIL filed by social worker Harisharan Devgan and doctors Saurav Kumar, Lakshya Mittal and Akash Soni. The petition argues that the move violates Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, weakens merit in medical education and poses risks to patient safety.

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan told the court that regulations clearly fix the minimum qualifying standard at the 50th percentile.