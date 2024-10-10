JSW Steel's crude steel production rises 7% YoY in Q2 FY25

JSW Steel informed that its consolidated crude steel production for the Q2 FY25 was at 6.77 million tonnes, which is higher by 7% as compared with 6.34 million tonnes reported in Q2 FY24.Sequentially, the production volume grew by 7%. The steel maker had recorded production volume of 6.35 million tonnes in Q1 of FY 2024-25.
Further, the capacity utilisation level at the companys Indian operations stood at 91% for the quarter. The India division has recorded its highest ever quarterly steel production volume of 6.63 million tonnes in second quarter of FY25, up 7% YoY.
Ohio-based JSW Steel USA has reported steel production volume of 0.14 million tonnes for September 2024 quarter, flattish on YoY basis due to maintenance shutdown.
JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified JSW Group, is India's leading integrated steel company.
The company had reported 64.29% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 867 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,428 crore posted in same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 1.73% year on year (YoY) to Rs 42,943 crore in the quarter ended June 2024.
The counter rose 0.90% to currently trade at Rs 1,004 on the BSE.
