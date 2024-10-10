Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel's crude steel production rises 7% YoY in Q2 FY25

JSW Steel's crude steel production rises 7% YoY in Q2 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

JSW Steel informed that its consolidated crude steel production for the Q2 FY25 was at 6.77 million tonnes, which is higher by 7% as compared with 6.34 million tonnes reported in Q2 FY24.

Sequentially, the production volume grew by 7%. The steel maker had recorded production volume of 6.35 million tonnes in Q1 of FY 2024-25.

Further, the capacity utilisation level at the companys Indian operations stood at 91% for the quarter. The India division has recorded its highest ever quarterly steel production volume of 6.63 million tonnes in second quarter of FY25, up 7% YoY.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Ohio-based JSW Steel USA has reported steel production volume of 0.14 million tonnes for September 2024 quarter, flattish on YoY basis due to maintenance shutdown.

JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified JSW Group, is India's leading integrated steel company.

The company had reported 64.29% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 867 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,428 crore posted in same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 1.73% year on year (YoY) to Rs 42,943 crore in the quarter ended June 2024.

The counter rose 0.90% to currently trade at Rs 1,004 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 250 pts, at 81,750, Nifty at 25,050; Financials, Auto gain

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata a 'role model' who inspired generations of entrepreneurs: Ficci

Hyundai IPO

Hyundai Motor India's mega IPO: Will this be a Diwali bonanza for Seoul?

Tesla, Tesla logo

Tesla's China-made EV sales grow 19.2% in Sept, sells over 72K vehicles

market stocks us market share market bullish

This smallcap stock flew 30% in two days, zoomed 228% in one year; details

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon