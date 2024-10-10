Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd notched up volume of 1.49 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7357 shares

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Emami Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 October 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd notched up volume of 1.49 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7357 shares. The stock rose 0.71% to Rs.4,404.40. Volumes stood at 13039 shares in the last session.

 

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 47482 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4090 shares. The stock rose 10.70% to Rs.7,251.00. Volumes stood at 5833 shares in the last session.

Emami Ltd clocked volume of 1.01 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17431 shares. The stock lost 0.88% to Rs.746.10. Volumes stood at 24721 shares in the last session.

PNC Infratech Ltd registered volume of 1.26 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33979 shares. The stock rose 4.21% to Rs.446.90. Volumes stood at 16709 shares in the last session.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd witnessed volume of 3.44 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.51 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.63% to Rs.184.05. Volumes stood at 91233 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Atishi Marlena, Atishi

PWD seals Delhi CM official residence. Atishi's belongings removed

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: PM Modi departs for Laos to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia Summits

Donald Trump,Trump

Here's how Trump could overhaul US financial regulators if he wins on Nov 5

Ratan Tata

Prez Murmu, political leaders condole demise of industrialist Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata, Tata's Titan

Ratan Tata LIVE news updates: Maharashtra govt announces day of mourning

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon