Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 20.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.12% to Rs 2118.00 croreNet profit of Divi's Laboratories rose 20.79% to Rs 430.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 356.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.12% to Rs 2118.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1778.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2118.001778.00 19 OPM %29.3728.35 -PBDT701.00585.00 20 PBT604.00492.00 23 NP430.00356.00 21
