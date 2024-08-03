Business Standard
Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 119.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales rise 74.09% to Rs 4290.29 crore
Net profit of Gokul Agro Resources rose 119.88% to Rs 52.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 74.09% to Rs 4290.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2464.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4290.292464.40 74 OPM %2.702.20 -PBDT81.8138.95 110 PBT67.5131.46 115 NP52.8824.05 120
First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

