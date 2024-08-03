Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 119.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 74.09% to Rs 4290.29 crore

Net profit of Gokul Agro Resources rose 119.88% to Rs 52.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 74.09% to Rs 4290.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2464.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4290.292464.402.702.2081.8138.9567.5131.4652.8824.05