JSW Vijayanagar Metallics commissions its 5 MTPA - capacity Hot Strip Mill units

Last Updated : Mar 30 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
JSW Steel announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Vijayanagar Metallics has successfully commissioned its Hot Strip Mill at its integrated steel plant at Vijaynagar with a capacity of 5 MTPA and has made its first dispatch.
The HSM facility has capability of manufacturing plates, coils and is equipped with advanced features such as Digital Reheating Furnaces, Evaporative Cooling System and Waste Heat Recovery System, Attached Edger in Finishing mills for accurate width control, Auto Steering Control, uniform mechanical properties and production of superior value added grades.
The HSM facility was lit-up on 17 March 2024, and after successful completion of trial runs and quality & delivery testing, the commercial manufacturing and sales have commenced.
First Published: Mar 30 2024 | 9:54 AM IST

