Also allots 1 lakh equity shares as bonus shares

JTL Industries has allotted 1,00,000 fully paid up equity shares on conversion of warrants and further 1,00,000 bonus equity shares in ratio of 1:1. Post allotment of shares, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 35,44,21,660 consisting of 17,72,10,830 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.