Bank of India spurts 0.01%, gains for fifth straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 123.35, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 68.86% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% jump in NIFTY and a 81.59% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Bank of India is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 123.35, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23337.55. The Sensex is at 76691.49, up 0.26%. Bank of India has slipped around 1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has slipped around 5.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7333.85, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 72.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 209.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.88 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

