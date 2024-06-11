Hero MotoCorp Ltd spurts 1.82%, gains for third straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 5826.1, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 98.82% in last one year as compared to a 25.42% spurt in NIFTY and a 71.95% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5826.1, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 23329.3. The Sensex is at 76658.76, up 0.22%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has gained around 19.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 12.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25022.65, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5839, up 2.03% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 27.96 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

