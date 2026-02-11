Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Organic Recycling Systems receives NABL accreditation for its R&D Lab in Navi Mumbai

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Organic Recycling Systems (ORSL) announced that its Research & Innovation Centre (RIC) at MIDC Mahape, Navi Mumbai, has been accredited under ISO/IEC 17025:2017 by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), certifying the laboratory's technical competence in testing and calibration.

The accreditation enables ORSL to offer globally accepted, independent testing and validation services, significantly expanding the commercial and revenue-generating scope of its R&D infrastructure.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

