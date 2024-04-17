Business Standard
Jubilant Generics' Roorkee unit clears USFDA inspection

Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Jubilant Pharmova's wholly owned subsidiary Jubilant Pharma, today announced that its subsidiary Jubilant Generics (JGL) received a communication from the USFDA through which the regulatory agency intimated that pursuant to its January 25 to February 2, 2024 audit of JGL's Solid dosage manufacturing facility at Roorkee, India, it has determined the inspection classification of the facility as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).
Based on this inspection and the USFDA VAI classification, the facility is considered to be in acceptable state of compliance with regard to current good manufacturing practices (cGMP). With this, the FDA has concluded that this inspection is closed.
First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

