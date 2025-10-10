Friday, October 10, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jubilant HollisterStier expands its sterile injectable manufacturing capacity at Spokane unit in the US

Jubilant HollisterStier expands its sterile injectable manufacturing capacity at Spokane unit in the US

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Jubilant Pharmova announced today that Jubilant HollisterStier LLC (JHS)a wholly owned subsidiary and a leading North American pharmaceutical contract manufacturer, specialising in sterile injectables and serving top global innovator pharma companiessuccessfully launched its New Sterile Fill & Finish line, third at its Spokane Manufacturing Facility in Washington, US. The launch was marked by the successful production of the inaugural batch, initiating revenue generation from the new Line. This milestone denotes a significant advancement in Jubilant HollisterStier's multi-phase expansion strategy and brings an additional 50% capacity at its Spokane manufacturing facility.

The New Line features advanced isolator technology designed to deliver enhanced sterility assurance, throughput and operational precision. Built to meet the highest global regulatory standards, the New Line significantly enhances the Company's ability to support complex injectable programs across a broad range of therapeutic areas. The US$ 132 million investment towards this New Third Line, reflects the Company's long-term commitment to innovation, quality and supply chain resilience.

 

Together with the commissioning of its upcoming Fourth Line, JHS is on track to double its total sterile injectable manufacturing capacity at its Spokane facility in the US. This strategic investment further reinforces JHS' leadership in domestic US pharmaceutical manufacturing. By expanding its infrastructure and increasing onshore capacity, the Company is contributing to US national health security and helping to reduce reliance on offshore supply chains delivering a more resilient and agile pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

