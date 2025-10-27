Jubilant Ingrevia consolidated net profit rises 17.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.84% to Rs 1109.66 croreNet profit of Jubilant Ingrevia rose 17.75% to Rs 69.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 59.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.84% to Rs 1109.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1029.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1109.661029.00 8 OPM %12.2112.09 -PBDT134.09119.82 12 PBT92.8680.22 16 NP69.4759.00 18
