Raghav Productivity Enhancers consolidated net profit rises 58.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.46% to Rs 63.59 croreNet profit of Raghav Productivity Enhancers rose 58.17% to Rs 13.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.46% to Rs 63.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales63.5949.12 29 OPM %29.3625.73 -PBDT19.1012.79 49 PBT17.3511.32 53 NP13.848.75 58
