SRF consolidated net profit rises 92.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.01% to Rs 3534.46 croreNet profit of SRF rose 92.72% to Rs 388.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 201.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.01% to Rs 3534.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3334.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3534.463334.06 6 OPM %21.9016.14 -PBDT729.18477.59 53 PBT517.05283.66 82 NP388.18201.42 93
