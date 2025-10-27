Monday, October 27, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SRF consolidated net profit rises 92.72% in the September 2025 quarter

SRF consolidated net profit rises 92.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 6.01% to Rs 3534.46 crore

Net profit of SRF rose 92.72% to Rs 388.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 201.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.01% to Rs 3534.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3334.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3534.463334.06 6 OPM %21.9016.14 -PBDT729.18477.59 53 PBT517.05283.66 82 NP388.18201.42 93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

