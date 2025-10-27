Mahindra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.35 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.79% to Rs 1685.27 croreNet Loss of Mahindra Logistics reported to Rs 10.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.79% to Rs 1685.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1521.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1685.271521.10 11 OPM %5.054.36 -PBDT66.3548.99 35 PBT-5.37-4.97 -8 NP-10.35-10.75 4
