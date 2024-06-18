Jubilant Pharmova's contract manufacturing unit in Montreal concludes USFDA audit

With 15 observations

Jubilant Pharmova announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has concluded the audit of the Jubilant HollisterStier General Partnership (JHSGP)'s contract manufacturing facility located in Montreal, Canada.

The USFDA has issued 15 observations pursuant to the completion of audit.

JHSGP will submit an action plan on the observations. JHSGP is a subsidiary of Jubilant HollisterStier Inc., USA, a step down subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma, Singapore, and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

