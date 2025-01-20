Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Judicious interventions have ensured that INR experienced less volatility than other major currencies, notes RBI study

Judicious interventions have ensured that INR experienced less volatility than other major currencies, notes RBI study

Image

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Foreign exchange interventions, both spot and forward, effectively counter capital flows volatility, with symmetric effects of purchases and sales, a study published in the Reserve Bank's latest Bulletin said. This study investigates the effectiveness of forex interventions undertaken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and finds that the volatility of portfolio flows, induced by global spillovers, is the main source of exchange rate volatility in India. The study titled 'Foreign Exchange Intervention: Efficacy and Trade-offs in the Indian Experience', investigates the effectiveness of forex interventions undertaken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). RBI further stated that in the second half of 2024, judicious interventions have ensured that the Indian Rupee (INR) has experienced less volatility than other major currencies, despite the unrelenting pressure from a surging US dollar and sustained outward flights of FPIs. The US VIX has a positive and statistically significant impact on exchange rate volatility, indicating that heightened global uncertainty accentuates exchange rate volatility in India, the central bank noted.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gujarat Hotels hits all time high as PAT zooms 131% in Q3 FY25

Gujarat Hotels hits all time high as PAT zooms 131% in Q3 FY25

5paisa Capital PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 16-cr in Q3 FY25

5paisa Capital PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 16-cr in Q3 FY25

Tech Mahindra Q3 PAT slides 21% QoQ

Tech Mahindra Q3 PAT slides 21% QoQ

DCM Shriram rises after PAT jumps 9% YoY to Rs 262-cr in Q3 FY25

DCM Shriram rises after PAT jumps 9% YoY to Rs 262-cr in Q3 FY25

Laxmi Dental makes good debut

Laxmi Dental makes good debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBigg Boss 18 RPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon