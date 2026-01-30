Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 69.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.04% to Rs 28.53 crore

Net profit of Jumbo Bag rose 69.23% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.04% to Rs 28.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.28.5333.1911.467.532.701.872.081.231.761.04

