Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 69.23% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 14.04% to Rs 28.53 croreNet profit of Jumbo Bag rose 69.23% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.04% to Rs 28.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales28.5333.19 -14 OPM %11.467.53 -PBDT2.701.87 44 PBT2.081.23 69 NP1.761.04 69
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit rises 12.24% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 3:51 PM IST