Friday, January 30, 2026 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sagar Systech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sagar Systech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Sagar Systech reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs -0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.23-0.13 LP OPM %47.83153.85 -PBDT0.07-0.15 LP PBT0.07-0.15 LP NP0.05-0.15 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit rises 12.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit rises 12.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Ponni Sugars (Erode) standalone net profit rises 292.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Ponni Sugars (Erode) standalone net profit rises 292.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Sparkle Gold Rock reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.81 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sparkle Gold Rock reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.81 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Super Sales India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.87 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Super Sales India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.87 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Nestle India gains as Q3 PAT jumps 46% YoY to Rs 1,018 cr

Nestle India gains as Q3 PAT jumps 46% YoY to Rs 1,018 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateBank Nifty Trading StrategyUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickDelhi Weather Forecast TodayPersonal Finance