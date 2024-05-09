Jupiter Wagons jumps 10% in three days; reports good Q4 numbers

Jupiter Wagons rallied 7.64% to Rs 439 after extending gains for the third consecutive trading session.

Recently, the company reported standalone net profit of Rs 104.22 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 40.78 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 56.38% YoY to Rs 1,112.93 crore in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 75.1% YoY to Rs 138.54 crore in Q4 FY24.

During the quarter, EBITDA jumped 59% to Rs 147.72 crore as compared with Rs 93.03 crore in Q4 FY23. EBITDA margin expanded by 20 bps to 13.3% in Q4 FY24 as compared with 13.1% in Q4 FY23.

Order book as of 31st March 2024 stands at Rs 7,101.66 crore.

On full year basis, the company reported standalone net profit 332.79 crore in FY24 as compared with Rs 125.38 crore in FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 76.06% YoY to Rs 3,641.25 crore in FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved to raise funds, aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore through qualified institutions placement (QIP) through public and/or private offerings of equity shares and/or any other convertible securities, in one or more tranches and/or one or more issuances simultaneously.

Further, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.30 per equity share for FY24. The dividend will be paid / dispatched within 30 days of the Annual General Meeting.

Vivek Lohia, managing director of Jupiter Wagons, said, We are delighted to announce continued strong growth in Q4 FY24, with Total Income of Rs 1,121.34 crore, growing 57% YoY. EBITDA soared to Rs 147.72 crore, exhibiting substantial growth of 59% YoY accompanied by an industry-leading EBITDA margin of 13.3% in Q4FY24 which underscores our focused execution strategy. Notably, Profit after tax surged by 156% YoY, reaching Rs 104.22 crore.

The acquisition of Bonatrans India Pvt. Ltd. during the quarter marks a significant stride in fortifying our business model, empowering us with in-house wheelset manufacturing capabilities, and driving further integration of our production process, apart from opening of substantial export opportunities in collaboration with strategic partners. Progress on the postacquisition integration of Stone India is on schedule.

New contract wins this quarter from the Ministry of Defense, a prominent automobile manufacturer, and the Ministry of Railways for manufacturing and supplying various types of wagons coupled with the existing order backlog provide strong visibility. Jupiter remains an industry leader in private wagon suppliers. The outlook for FY25 is further enhanced by the impending launch of our e-LCVs and the plan to scale up the brake systems and braking businesses.

Jupiter Wagons Limited (JWL) is a provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, with diverse offerings across Freight Wagons, Locomotives, Passenger Coaches (LHB), Braking Systems, Metro Coach, Commercial Vehicles, ISO Marine Containers, and products such as Couplers, Draft Gears, Bogies, and CMS Crossings. JWL has manufacturing facilities located in Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Indore, and Jabalpur.

The counter surged 10.01% in three trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 399.10 on 6 May 2024.