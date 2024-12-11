Business Standard
AAP to go solo for Delhi elections, rules out alliance with Congress

AAP announces it will contest the Delhi Assembly elections independently, dismissing rumours of a Congress alliance

New Delhi: Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of an alliance with the Congress for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. In a statement on X, the party declared, “Aam Aadmi Party will be fighting this election on its own strength in Delhi. There is no possibility of any alliance with Congress.”
 
The announcement follows media reports suggesting an impending seat-sharing arrangement between the Congress and AAP. Reports claimed the agreement would have allocated 15 seats to Congress, 1-2 seats to other INDIA bloc members, and the rest to AAP.
 

AAP-Congress ties

AAP joined the Congress-led INDIA bloc for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but has since opted to contest state elections independently.
 
 
In the Lok Sabha elections, AAP failed to win any seats in Delhi despite increasing its vote share to 24.14 per cent from 18.2 per cent in 2019. However, the alliance with Congress did not translate into electoral success, even as AAP’s vote share gain coincided with a drop in the BJP’s share to 54.34 per cent.
 
In the Haryana Assembly elections, AAP and Congress also contested separately. The BJP retained power with 48 of the 90 seats, while Congress secured 37. AAP failed to make a significant impact, with the absence of key leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, who was in jail over the Delhi excise policy case, cited as a contributing factor.
 

AAP gears up for Delhi polls

With the Delhi elections expected by February 2025, AAP has launched an aggressive campaign. Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced several promises targeting key voter groups, including:

  • A Rs 10 lakh insurance policy for auto drivers
  • Rs 1 lakh assistance for daughters’ marriages
  • A Rs 2,500 biannual uniform allowance
  • Free coaching for children
  • The relaunch of the “PoochO” ride-booking app
 
These measures are part of AAP’s strategy to secure a third consecutive term in Delhi.
 
However, the party faces challenges, including the exit of leaders such as Kailash Gahlot, Raj Kumar Anand, and Rajendra Pal Gautam. These internal setbacks add to the challenges as AAP navigates a politically crucial phase in Delhi.
 
Although election dates are yet to be announced, AAP’s decision to go solo reflects its confidence in retaining power in the national capital.
   

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

