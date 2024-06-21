Just Dial consolidated net profit rises 38.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.23% to Rs 270.27 croreNet profit of Just Dial rose 38.44% to Rs 115.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.23% to Rs 270.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 232.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 123.04% to Rs 362.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 162.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.46% to Rs 1042.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 844.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
