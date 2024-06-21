Business Standard
Just Dial consolidated net profit rises 38.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 16.23% to Rs 270.27 crore
Net profit of Just Dial rose 38.44% to Rs 115.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.23% to Rs 270.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 232.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 123.04% to Rs 362.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 162.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.46% to Rs 1042.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 844.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales270.27232.53 16 1042.91844.76 23 OPM %26.1714.28 -20.7610.15 - PBDT74.2137.04 100 231.56102.50 126 PBT62.4128.04 123 185.3970.34 164 NP115.7483.60 38 362.93162.72 123
First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

