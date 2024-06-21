Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Inbrew Beverages Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales decline 10.83% to Rs 356.69 crore
Net Loss of Inbrew Beverages Pvt reported to Rs 19.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.83% to Rs 356.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 399.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 56.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 53.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 79.46% to Rs 1602.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 892.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales356.69399.99 -11 1602.37892.86 79 OPM %9.276.54 -9.685.27 - PBDT4.9915.77 -68 43.259.10 375 PBT-19.53-13.08 -49 -56.83-53.29 -7 NP-19.53-13.08 -49 -56.83-53.29 -7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Varun Beverages rises after securing exclusive 'Cheetos' production deal in Morocco

Wardwizard Foods &amp; Beverages reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Varun Beverages consolidated net profit rises 25.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Wardwizard Foods &amp; Beverages reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.93 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Varun Beverages Ltd spurts 2.47%, gains for five straight sessions

Marble Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Chitrakut Holdings standalone net profit rises 205.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sriven Multi-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shreyans Financials &amp; Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Deepjyoti Textiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon