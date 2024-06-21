Chitrakut Holdings standalone net profit rises 205.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 89.66% to Rs 0.12 croreNet profit of Chitrakut Holdings rose 205.26% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 89.66% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 482.76% to Rs 1.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.09% to Rs 0.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
