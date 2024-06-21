Business Standard
Marble Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore
Net loss of Marble Finvest reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 32350.00% to Rs 12.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.030.04 -25 0.140.15 -7 OPM %-33.3375.00 -040.00 - PBDT-0.010.03 PL 13.020.06 21600 PBT-0.010.03 PL 13.020.06 21600 NP-0.050.02 PL 12.980.04 32350
