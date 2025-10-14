Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 10:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Just Dial slides after Q2 net profit drops 22% YoY

Just Dial slides after Q2 net profit drops 22% YoY

Image

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Just Dial slipped 4.01% to Rs 825.50 after the company reported a 22.47% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 119.44 crore, despite a 6.40% increase in net revenue to Rs 303.07 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 19.02% YoY to Rs 147.01 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 87.1 crore, up 6.1% YoY. However, the EBITDA margin dipped by 9 basis points (bps) to 28.7% in Q2 FY26, compared to 28.8% in the same quarter last year.

Total traffic (unique visitors) during the quarter was 197.7 million, down 0.2% YoY but up 2.3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Mobile platforms accounted for 87.3% of the traffic, while desktop/PC contributed 10.0%, and voice platforms made up 2.7%. Mobile traffic grew 2.1% YoY.

 

Total active listings stood at 51.2 million as of 30 September 2025, marking a 10.8% YoY and 3.1% QoQ increase. A net addition of 1,519,607 listings was made during the quarter. Of the total listings, 35.9 million were geocoded, up 16.4% YoY. The total number of images in listings reached 239.0 million, reflecting a 15.7% YoY and 3.7% QoQ increase.

Total ratings and reviews stood at 154.7 million at the end of the quarter, up 3.0% YoY.

Active paid campaigns reached 623,970 as of 30 September 2025, growing 4.3% YoY and 1.1% QoQ.

On a half-year basis, the companys net profit declined 5.48% to Rs 279.09 crore, while revenue rose 6.28% to Rs 600.93 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Just Dial is the market leader in the local search engine segment in India. The company provides local search-related services to users across India in a platform-agnostic manner.

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

