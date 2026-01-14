Just Dial standalone net profit declines 10.19% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 6.39% to Rs 305.69 croreNet profit of Just Dial declined 10.19% to Rs 117.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 131.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.39% to Rs 305.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 287.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales305.69287.33 6 OPM %31.1630.14 -PBDT177.87161.18 10 PBT166.70149.17 12 NP117.93131.31 -10
