Just Dial standalone net profit declines 10.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.39% to Rs 305.69 crore

Net profit of Just Dial declined 10.19% to Rs 117.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 131.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.39% to Rs 305.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 287.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.305.69287.3331.1630.14177.87161.18166.70149.17117.93131.31

