CitiPort Financial Services standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 111.11% to Rs 0.19 croreNet profit of CitiPort Financial Services rose 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 111.11% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.190.09 111 OPM %73.6833.33 -PBDT0.110.01 1000 PBT0.110.01 1000 NP0.080.01 700
First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 9:04 AM IST