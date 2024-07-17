Just Dial standalone net profit rises 69.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.60% to Rs 280.57 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Just Dial rose 69.33% to Rs 141.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 83.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.60% to Rs 280.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 246.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.280.57246.9828.7414.86165.60116.15153.89106.11141.2283.40