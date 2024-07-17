Sales rise 17.41% to Rs 3784.40 crore

Net profit of L&T Finance rose 29.11% to Rs 685.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 530.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.41% to Rs 3784.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3223.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3784.403223.3260.8360.60950.71743.17922.27713.58685.51530.93