BMW Industries consolidated net profit rises 43.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of BMW Industries rose 43.57% to Rs 22.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.24% to Rs 173.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 157.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.173.65157.5224.4123.2940.3331.9329.4021.3422.3415.56