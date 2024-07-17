BMW Industries consolidated net profit rises 43.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.24% to Rs 173.65 croreNet profit of BMW Industries rose 43.57% to Rs 22.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.24% to Rs 173.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 157.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales173.65157.52 10 OPM %24.4123.29 -PBDT40.3331.93 26 PBT29.4021.34 38 NP22.3415.56 44
