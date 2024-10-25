Business Standard
Justice Sanjiv Khanna appointed as next Chief Justice of India

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Justice Sanjiv Khanna has been named as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI), taking over from the incumbent CJI DY Chandrachud. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointment on social media, noting that President Droupadi Murmu approved Justice Khanna's appointment after consultations with CJI Chandrachud. Justice Khanna will officially assume the role on November 11, following CJI Chandrachud's retirement on November 10.

Justice Khanna, currently the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, will become India's 51st Chief Justice, serving until his retirement on May 13, 2025. Since his elevation to the Supreme Court on January 18, 2019, Justice Khanna has delivered several landmark judgments, contributing to crucial rulings on personal liberty, democratic values, and individual autonomy. Renowned for his meticulous case preparation, Justice Khanna is also noted for his pragmatic approach to dispute resolution and effective use of judicial time, making him a respected figure within Indias judiciary.

 

Justice DY Chandrachud, who has served as CJI since November 9, 2022, will leave office on November 10.

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

