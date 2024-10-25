Justice Sanjiv Khanna appointed as next Chief Justice of India

Justice Khanna, currently the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, will become India's 51st Chief Justice, serving until his retirement on May 13, 2025. Since his elevation to the Supreme Court on January 18, 2019, Justice Khanna has delivered several landmark judgments, contributing to crucial rulings on personal liberty, democratic values, and individual autonomy. Renowned for his meticulous case preparation, Justice Khanna is also noted for his pragmatic approach to dispute resolution and effective use of judicial time, making him a respected figure within Indias judiciary.
Justice DY Chandrachud, who has served as CJI since November 9, 2022, will leave office on November 10.
