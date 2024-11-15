Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 0.68% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.64% to Rs 65.25 croreNet profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives rose 0.68% to Rs 16.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.64% to Rs 65.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 62.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales65.2562.96 4 OPM %29.7533.99 -PBDT22.1422.21 0 PBT21.7621.94 -1 NP16.2916.18 1
