Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Triveni Glass reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Triveni Glass reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Triveni Glass reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 96.86% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

 

First Published: May 08 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

