Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jyoti Structures consolidated net profit declines 15.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Jyoti Structures consolidated net profit declines 15.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Sales rise 27.71% to Rs 164.69 crore

Net profit of Jyoti Structures declined 15.51% to Rs 11.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.71% to Rs 164.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 128.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.34% to Rs 35.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.29% to Rs 497.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 451.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales164.69128.96 28 497.83451.38 10 OPM %7.684.94 -7.513.62 - PBDT14.896.88 116 43.9226.97 63 PBT12.294.80 156 35.4219.52 81 NP11.9314.12 -16 35.5728.84 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 20.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 20.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit declines 49.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit declines 49.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Cummins India consolidated net profit declines 1.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Cummins India consolidated net profit declines 1.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit rises 47.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit rises 47.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Deepak Nitrite, Bata India, Welspun Corp, Avanti Feeds, IRCTC

Stock Alert: Deepak Nitrite, Bata India, Welspun Corp, Avanti Feeds, IRCTC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon