Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 20.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.63% to Rs 1739.56 croreNet profit of Polyplex Corporation rose 20.07% to Rs 10.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 1739.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1678.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 453.03% to Rs 209.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.17% to Rs 6885.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6306.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1739.561678.69 4 6885.186306.87 9 OPM %3.675.75 -10.115.79 - PBDT70.47103.03 -32 745.32383.04 95 PBT-5.6121.13 PL 445.3475.91 487 NP10.118.42 20 209.2137.83 453
