K G Denim reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.62 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 53.68% to Rs 30.24 croreNet Loss of K G Denim reported to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 53.68% to Rs 30.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 65.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales30.2465.29 -54 OPM %-48.51-5.45 -PBDT-20.26-8.60 -136 PBT-23.92-12.49 -92 NP-2.62-9.30 72
