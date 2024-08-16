K G Denim reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.62 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 53.68% to Rs 30.24 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net Loss of K G Denim reported to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 53.68% to Rs 30.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 65.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.30.2465.29-48.51-5.45-20.26-8.60-23.92-12.49-2.62-9.30