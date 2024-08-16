Birla Precision Technologies consolidated net profit declines 58.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.28% to Rs 46.94 croreNet profit of Birla Precision Technologies declined 58.54% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.28% to Rs 46.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales46.9440.72 15 OPM %7.8610.88 -PBDT3.363.84 -13 PBT1.202.11 -43 NP0.681.64 -59
