Birla Precision Technologies consolidated net profit declines 58.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.28% to Rs 46.94 crore

Net profit of Birla Precision Technologies declined 58.54% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.28% to Rs 46.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.46.9440.727.8610.883.363.841.202.110.681.64