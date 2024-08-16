W S Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 25.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.47% to Rs 71.71 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of W S Industries (India) declined 25.55% to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 56.47% to Rs 71.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.71.7145.8310.1711.086.313.695.953.613.704.97