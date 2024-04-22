K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 60.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.62% to Rs 207.26 croreNet profit of K.P. Energy rose 60.85% to Rs 24.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.62% to Rs 207.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 148.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.82% to Rs 58.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.02% to Rs 472.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 437.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content