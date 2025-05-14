K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 83.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 93.57% to Rs 401.20 croreNet profit of K.P. Energy rose 83.90% to Rs 45.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 93.57% to Rs 401.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 207.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 97.75% to Rs 115.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 98.49% to Rs 938.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 472.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales401.20207.26 94 938.77472.95 98 OPM %17.5214.62 -18.7117.94 - PBDT69.1736.08 92 166.6584.79 97 PBT64.5733.86 91 153.9976.33 102 NP45.7924.90 84 115.3358.32 98
