Castrol India Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Castrol India Ltd is quoting at Rs 206, up 0.42% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.91% in last one year as compared to a 10.94% fall in NIFTY and a 12.59% fall in the Nifty Energy.

Castrol India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 206, up 0.42% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 24629.7. The Sensex is at 81216.83, up 0.08%. Castrol India Ltd has added around 1.03% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Castrol India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34549.25, up 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.48 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: May 14 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

