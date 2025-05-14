Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tube Investments of India Ltd soars 1.39%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 3035.5, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.84% in last one year as compared to a 10.82% gain in NIFTY and a 2.24% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Tube Investments of India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3035.5, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 24602.8. The Sensex is at 80985.3, down 0.2%. Tube Investments of India Ltd has added around 18.08% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23167.25, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3039.5, up 1.36% on the day. Tube Investments of India Ltd is down 19.84% in last one year as compared to a 10.82% gain in NIFTY and a 2.24% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 79.21 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: May 14 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

