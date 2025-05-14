Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 02:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
K.P. Energy edges higher after strong Q4 performance

K.P. Energy edges higher after strong Q4 performance

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

K.P. Energy added 3.20% to Rs 438.30 after the company reported 84% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 46 crore on a 94% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 401 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Total operating expense for the period under review was Rs 331 crore, up 88% YoY.

EBITDA for the March 2025 quarter rose by 90% to Rs 78 crore from Rs 41 crore recorded in March 2024 quarter.

Profit before taxes in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 65 crore, up by 91% from Rs 34 crore registered in Q4 FY24.

 

For FY25, K.P. Energy has recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 115 crore (up 98% YoY) and revenue from operations of Rs 939 crore (up 99% YoY).

K.P. Energy (KPEL) is a leading provider of balance of plant solutions for the wind energy industry. The company is involved in the entire wind farm development value chain, right from conceptualisation to the commissioning of a project. KPEL plays a critical role in coordinating a wide range of activities related to utility-scale wind farm development.

Shree Precoated Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hindoostan Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 130.34% in the March 2025 quarter

K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 83.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Dalmia Bharat Sugar spurts after robust Q4 outcome

First Published: May 14 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

